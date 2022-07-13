Lition 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $574.00 (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Lition coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded up 116.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $97,467.24 and $574.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

