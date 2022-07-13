LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

LKQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 1,849,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,024. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

