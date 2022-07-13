Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LTSRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 444,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

