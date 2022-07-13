Lowery Thomas LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.85. 133,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,354. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

