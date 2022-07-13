Lowery Thomas LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. 403,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

