Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 85 to SEK 80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 65,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

