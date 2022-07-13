M. Kraus & Co Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 4.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

