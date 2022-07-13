M. Kraus & Co Has $6.82 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 2.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

