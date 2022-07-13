M. Kraus & Co Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.18.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.