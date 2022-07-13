M. Kraus & Co Sells 97 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

