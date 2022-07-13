M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Wednesday. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $161,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

