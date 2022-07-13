Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.