MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 5,703 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.