MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 7,496 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 243,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,788,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.5% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 469,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $63,197,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. 128,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

