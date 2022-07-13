MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $198.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.41.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

