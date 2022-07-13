MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,012,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

