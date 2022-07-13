MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 819,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,641,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

