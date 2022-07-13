MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 43,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.