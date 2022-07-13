MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises about 2.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 43,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.