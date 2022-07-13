MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $318,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $139.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,675. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

