MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,840. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.