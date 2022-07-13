MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,691. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

