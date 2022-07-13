MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $396,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

CIBR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

