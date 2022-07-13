MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $396,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.
CIBR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.