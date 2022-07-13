Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $14.72. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,069 shares.

MX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 46,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

