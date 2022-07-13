Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 2,993,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Magnite has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

