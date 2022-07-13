Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $30.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.