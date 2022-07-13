Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Maiden Holdings North America has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $24.48.

