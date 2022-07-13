Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $12.66. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 136,852 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $232.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.29.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 37.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 81,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

