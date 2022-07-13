MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $16.71 million and $96,968.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00100957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00173835 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

