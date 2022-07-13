Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Mapfre stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 2,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Mapfre has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.77.

Get Mapfre alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.