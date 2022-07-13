Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.51

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.51 and traded as low as C$25.84. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$25.97, with a volume of 87,386 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 134.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

