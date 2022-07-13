Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of MRIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 63,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,979. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

