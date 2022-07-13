Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of MRIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 63,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,979. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88.
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.