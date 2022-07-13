Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Down 10%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 487,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 324,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price target on Maritime Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.