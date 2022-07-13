Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.30.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

