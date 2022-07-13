Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,874. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 142,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after buying an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 71,572 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

