Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MIG5 opened at GBX 36 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £63.25 million and a PE ratio of 720.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.19. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.40 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.45).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

