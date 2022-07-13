Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Maximus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,225. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
