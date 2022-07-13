Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Maximus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,225. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.