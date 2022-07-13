McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

