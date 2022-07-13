McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McKesson were worth $58,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

