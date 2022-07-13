Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.77% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.34. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 139.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.