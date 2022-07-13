Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.77% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.34. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 139.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
