Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.82

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.82 and last traded at $87.57, with a volume of 77203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ERN LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

