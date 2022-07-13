Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $23,005,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

