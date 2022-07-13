Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 38,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

