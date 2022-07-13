Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.25

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 71546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

DDAIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($88.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.