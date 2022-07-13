Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mercury Systems comprises about 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 763,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mercury Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.