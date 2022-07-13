Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 29,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,533,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $545.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 275,458 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

