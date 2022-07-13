Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 234,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average is $222.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

