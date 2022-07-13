Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,447,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 281,228 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Meta Platforms worth $1,655,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.84. 417,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,109,676. The firm has a market cap of $443.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

