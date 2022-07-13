Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Shares of MEI opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

