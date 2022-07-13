MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lessened by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

